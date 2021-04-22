<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jake Paul hit back at Pete Davidson while guest-hosting his brother’s podcast on Tuesday, claiming that the things Davidson said while interviewing him were “shit you can’t take back.”

Davidson hosted the Triller Fight Club event in Atlanta last weekend, roasting both Paul and his competitor Ben Askren, yet clearly hitting harder at Paul — even bringing up his sexual assault allegations to his face.

Now, Paul — who claimed to have invited Davidson to host — vowed to never let the comedian back at any future events.

“Fuck that guy,” Paul said to his brother Logan Paul, father Greg Paul, and their fellow Impaulsive co-hosts. “He won’t ever be a part of those ever again. He fucked this shit up, bro.”

This weekend, Davidson and rapper Jack Harlow visited Paul in his locker room for a pre-fight interview, telling the YouTuber turned fighter that he reminded him of “Charlie Sheen when he went on his winning tirade.”

The comedian then asked a question that was muted by the broadcast but was later revealed to be about allegations launched at Paul earlier this month by TikTok star Justine Paradise, who claimed the YouTuber sexually assaulted her.

“You can’t joke about that,” responded Paul, prompting Davidson to insist, “I’m not, I’m not,” later asking, “You good?”

Paul was clearly unhappy with Davidson’s interview style, exclaiming on Tuesday that, “The shit he said is like shit you can’t take back.”

Davidson was brought up around 12 minutes and 30 seconds into the podcast when Paul’s father Greg offered to “fight that little piece of shit.”

Logan later said that Davidson “took the MVP,” which Paul and co-host Mike Majlak took issue with, as despite the beating he took from the comedian — Paul did end up winning his fight against Askren, a former MMA star.

Logan also seemed to try and ease the tension, explaining that Davidson seemed “enthralled” by the whole event when the two spoke backstage and didn’t truly understand that Paul was a legitimate fighter.

Paul was not having it, slamming the comedian for making fun of the event and turning it into a joke.

Prior to the now-infamous interview, Davidson had already roasted Paul, Askren, and the entire fight during his monologue, during which he joked, “You can tell how professional this event is by, um, them having me here.”

Davidson also paid Askren a visit in his locker room, where the two bonded over how much of a “piece of shit” Paul is.

“I mean, he’s not a good person. He clearly is not a good influence on any of the youth culture,” Davidson said of Paul, adding, “He kinda has this whole following, so he thinks he can do whatever he wants?”

“Didn’t he get busted by the feds with like AKs and machine guns? Like, why isn’t he in jail?” Davidson added, to which Askren agreed that Paul is a” shit bag.”

