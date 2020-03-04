The release date of James Bond film No Time to Die has been delayed from April to November due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Film studios MGM and Universal, along with the Bond series producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli released a statement saying, “after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of ‘No Time To Die’ will be postponed until November 2020.”

The decision to push back the film also comes after James Bond fansite M16 called for the release date to be postponed, stating, “With the Coronavirus reaching pandemic status, it is time to put public health above marketing release schedules and the cost of canceling publicity events,” adding, “With a month to go before ‘No Time To Die’ opens worldwide, community spread of the virus is likely to be peaking in the United States.”

Bond lead Daniel Craig is set to host Saturday Night Live this week, initially a promotion of his film, as his appearance comes one month before the original release date.

The Bond film has already delayed production three times but still decided to postpone further due to the outbreak, deeming it the first Hollywood film to make changes due to coronavirus concerns.

Certain countries have banned large gatherings and almost all of China’s theaters have closed, additionally marking the Bond delay as an attempt to avoid impacts on the film’s box office.

