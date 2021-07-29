Jamie Lee Curtis Shares That Her Child is Transgender: We ‘Watched in Wonder and Pride as Our Son Became Our Daughter’

Jamie Lee Curtis has revealed that her child is transgender, sharing that she and her husband Christopher Guest “watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby.”

Curtis shared the news during a Wednesday interview with AARP Magazine, in which she said that Ruby, who was previously referred to as Thomas, is also engaged to be married next year.

“I will officiate,” Curtis added, also revealing that while she does not have any grandchildren yet, she does “hope to” in the future.

“Possibly one of the biggest ‘old ideas’ that Curtis has shed recently is the notion that gender is fixed,” wrote AARP’s Meg Grant. “[Ruby’s] life, these days, is what Curtis describes as a ‘constant metamorphosis.'”

The Knives Out star also discussed her struggles with substance abuse, telling AARP that she would be “dead for sure” if she did not choose to become sober in 1999.

“Sobriety has brought her a community that she desperately wanted and a new identity that she describes as ‘just a sober person — flawed, contradictory, broken and redeemed,'” Grant reported.

Curtis emphasized her focus on letting go of things that no longer contribute to her life, including her acting career, which she scaled down in order to devote more time to her two children.

“Let’s get rid of that, I don’t need that,” she said of her mindset. “It’s all about old ideas that don’t work anymore.”

