Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Down in Latest Bombshell Interview: ‘My Whole Life I Kind of Felt Like I Didn’t Matter’

Jamie Lynn Spears has once again spoken out about her relationship with her sister Britney Spears, breaking down in tears as she detailed growing up alongside the pop star.

The former Zoey 101 star sat down with Alex Cooper for Tuesday’s edition of the Call Her Daddy podcast, during which she described her relationship with both her sister and mother Lynne Spears.

“I was never allowed to do anything or say anything that would possibly put my sister in a bad light. And honestly, I love my sister. I’m her biggest fan. But guess what? Sisters are sisters, or whatever, you know?” she told Cooper, adding, “I was born into this family. I didn’t choose this. It’s like, imagine, like, a big ship and I’m like just a little, like, dinghy riding in the waves like, trying to, like, fucking survive, you know? And, so that was my life was like — just survive this moment.”

Despite comparing herself and her sister to types of boats, Jamie Lynn went on to lament the fact that she and Britney were often pinned against each other, claiming that they were never personally competitive with one another.

“Why can’t two sisters exist in their own right? We never compared each other, the world did,” she said. “We never had that dynamic or that issue. My sister to this day is going to always, to me, be the most badass performer that ever walked on this Earth and nothing’s gonna change that.”

She later broke down into tears while detailing her life as an “afterthought,” sharing how difficult it was to grow up in her sister’s shadow.

“My whole life I kind of felt like I didn’t matter,” she said wiping away tears, also regretting that she was unable to be “authentic” to herself.

“The problem was that I couldn’t be responsible for everything that happened around her and also be authentic to myself,” she said. “I guess I didn’t have the courage to do it, I guess I was too scared.”

She went on to refute claims that she was jealous of Britney, claiming that she viewed her sister’s success as “nothing but an inspiration.”

“Like, what do you mean, ‘jealous’? I got to experience watching a woman take over the fucking world. How can I be jealous of that?” she said. “Just because I’m her sister, I’m somehow now being looped into something. I worked really hard as I got older to create my own life.”

Prior to addressing her relationship with her sister, Jamie Lynn addressed a passage in her new book, which details an incident where her mother became physically violent with her.

“We would lash out at each other. It all came to a head one day when my mom was emotionally strained and she snapped. She started hitting me with a large beaded purse that had a camera inside,” Jamie Lynn wrote in The Things I Should Have Said, adding, “She repeatedly swung the bag and landed several blows on my shoulders before she stopped.”

Cooper asked Jamie Lynn about the moment on Tuesday, prompting the youngest Spears to somewhat defend her mother’s actions.

“I will say, I was particularly an exceptional asshole to my mother, a lot. And I do regret a lot of things that I probably could’ve done better to her,” Jamie Lynn shared. “The only reason I was being mean to her was because I just wanted her to stand up for me or stand up for herself. And I think that just became all too much.”

Jamie Lynn then clarified that she received approval from her mother to discuss the incident, adding, “Me and her worked it out.”

The podcast episode comes after Britney publicly slammed her sister for a previous interview she did with ABC’s Juju Chang, in which she described Britney’s past behavior as “erratic, paranoid, and spiraling.”

The sisters have since been engaging in a very public feud, which Jamie Lynn begged to put an end to just days before sitting down with Cooper.

Listen above, via Call Her Daddy.

