Jason Momoa Reveals Hernia Surgery Prior to Attending the Oscars

Saying there was a lot to unpack from the Oscars over the weekend may be an understatement (looking at you Will Smith), but one of the hidden stories is the fact that Aquaman actor Jason Momoa attended the Oscars a mere day after having hernia surgery, ouch!

Momoa revealed this on the red carpet in an interview with Extra prior to the event, citing the completion of Aquaman 2 as a factor in the injury.

“Throwing bodies around … getting old, bro,” the 42-year-old Momoa joked.

Nevertheless, he still made an appearance at the Oscars, looking unfazed through the whole thing until he posted a video on his Instagram story during the award show of him icing the injury in the back rooms.

i was wondering why jason momoa seemed so unusually calm and just found out he had a hernia and surgery yesterday holy shit pic.twitter.com/EDiR3dw3WT — nil ⚔️ (@ROHlRRIM) March 28, 2022

“Behind the scenes,” Momoa stated in the video. “You wanna know what behind the scenes looks like, I’m just here icing my belly button because I had a hernia yesterday and then surgery. Keeping it real.”

Regardless, Momoa is a warrior on and off the screen as he seemed quite excited to be there and was even a part of a hilarious skit alongside Regina Hall and Josh Brolin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies)

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com