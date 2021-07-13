Jason Sudeikis Speaks Out on His Viral Golden Globes Speech: ‘I Was Neither High nor Heartbroken’

Jason Sudeikis all but broke the internet when he accepted his 2021 Golden Globes award with bloodshot eyes, sporting a tie-dye hoodie just months after his very public break-up with Olivia Wilde.

Sudeikis has now addressed the viral moment during an interview with GQ, claiming he was “neither high nor heartbroken,” while accepting the award for his role in Ted Lasso — despite what the rumor mill insisted.

“I wore that hoodie because I didn’t wanna fucking wear the fucking top half of a Tom Ford suit,” he said. “I love Tom Ford suits. But it felt weird as shit.”

Fair point, Sudeikis.

While he may not have been heartbroken during the Globes, Sudeikis did open up about his breakup with Wilde, who is now linked to Harry Styles.

“The end of their relationship was chronicled in a painful, public way in the tabloids after photos of Wilde holding hands with Harry Styles surfaced in January, setting off a flurry of conflicting timelines and explanations,” noted GQ’s Zach Baron.

Sudeikis also admitted that he still lacks clarity regarding the end of their relationship, yet hopes to learn something from the split.

“I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year,” he said, adding, “and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.”

Sudeikis later tied his breakup with his character Ted Lasso, as he also went through a divorce on the series, joking that he may have manifested his own, real-life split.

“I think it was really neat,” he added of his tumultuous year. “I think if you have the opportunity to hit a rock bottom, however you define that, you can become 412 bones or you can land like an Avenger. I personally have chosen to land like an Avenger.”

