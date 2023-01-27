Jay Leno Breaks Multiple Bones In Motorcycle Accident Months After Burn As CNBC Drops Series

Jay Leno has had a run of bad luck lately. On top of the highly-publicized garage fire that left him hospitalized, he also suffered multiple broken bones in a motorcycle accident. Oh, and his show on CNBC was cancelled after seven years on the air.

In an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the late-night legend and comedian revealed he was in a motorcycle accident just months after suffering from severe burns. Leno, 72, revealed he got into an accident on January 17, resulting in a broken collarbone, two broken ribs, and two cracked kneecaps.

“So I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it. So, you know, I didn’t see it until it was too late. It just clothesline me and, boom, knocked me off the bike,” the comedian said.

He assured fans however that he is okay. He claimed the massive publicity his previous accident received kept him from announcing the accident this month.

“I’m OK, I’m working. I’m working this weekend,” he said. He currently has a residency in Las Vegas.

It was also announced this week that CNBC dropped Jay Leno’s Garage from their lineup. The long-running series focused on Leno and his love of anything on wheels. It included numerous famous faces as guests, including President Joe Biden. As Fox News noted in their report, the news marks the end of a relationship between Leno and NBCUniversal that dates back decades to his Tonight Show days.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the cancellation, citing a source who claimed the show is ending because of a larger network shift to reruns and documentaries in the primetime schedule.

