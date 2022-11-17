Jerry Seinfeld Says Dave Chappelle’s SNL Monologue About Anti-Semitism ‘Well-Executed’ But ‘Calls For a Conversation’

Jerry Seinfeld remarked that fellow comedian Dave Chappelle’s Saturday Night Live monologue last week about anti-Semitism was “well-executed,” but “calls for a conversation.”

“I did think the comedy was well-executed, but I think the subject matter calls for a conversation that I don’t think I’d want to have in this venue,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Wednesday.

“It provokes a conversation which hopefully is productive,” added the Seinfeld star, who is Jewish.

Chappelle made a number of controversial remarks about Jews during his monologue.

He referenced rapper Kanye West’s recent hateful rhetoric toward Jews and mocked the typical response of those accused of anti-Semitism.

“I denounce anti-Semitism in all its forms. And I stand with my friends in the Jewish community,’” he said. “And that, Kanye, is how you buy yourself some time.”

“I got to tell you guys, [I’ve] probably been doing this for 35 years now. And early in my career, I learned that there are two words in the English language that you should never say together in sequence,” added Chappelle. “And those words are ‘the’ and ‘Jews.’ I never heard someone do good after saying that.”

Chappelle also addressed NBA superstar Kyrie Irving promoting an anti-Semitic film.

Chappelle echoed the anti-Semitic trope that Jews control Hollywood.

“I’ve been to Hollywood. This is just what I saw. It’s a lot of Jews. Like a lot. But that don’t mean anything. I mean, there’s a lot of black people in Ferguson, Missouri,” he said. “They don’t even run the place.”

“I would say if you had some kind of issue. You know what I mean. Might go out to Hollywood, might start connecting some sort of lines and maybe you could adopt the delusion that Jews run show business. Not a crazy kind of thing to think. But it’s crazy thing to say out loud in a climate like this.”

The Anti-Defamation League has condemned Saturday Night Live over Chappelle’s opening monologue on the NBC show.

