Jerry Seinfeld is set to direct, produce and star in Unfrosted, an upcoming Netflix movie about the creation of Pop-Tarts.

The concept for the comedic film was inspired by a joke Seinfeld told during his 2020 Netflix special 23 Hours to Kill, in which he mused about the origins of the Pop-Tart.

“How did they know that there would be a need for a frosted fruit-filled heated rectangle in the same shape as the box it comes in, and with the same nutrition as the box it comes in?” he quipped during the bit.

Seinfeld said in a statement to Deadline, “Stuck at home watching endless sad faces on TV I thought this would be a good time to make something based on pure silliness. So we took my Pop-Tart stand-up bit from my last Netflix special and exploded it into a giant, crazy comedy movie.”

Seinfeld signed a deal with Netflix in 2017 to bring his interview series Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee to the streamer. He also produced two original stand-up specials as part of the partnership – the aforementioned 23 Hours to Kill and 2017’s Jerry Before Seinfeld.

Unfrosted marks the first time Seinfeld will star in a scripted live-action film, as his foray into the movie world has been fairly limited. He previously co-wrote, produced and voiced the lead role in the 2007 animated comedy Bee Movie, and produced and starred in the 2002 documentary Comedian.

Production on Unfrosted, which Seinfeld co-wrote with stand-up comedian Barry Marder and former Seinfeld writer Spike Feresten, is set to start next spring.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com