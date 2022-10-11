‘Jesus Christ’: Kanye West Releases Video of Himself Showing Adidas Executives PORN in the Middle of a Meeting

Kanye West decided to keep the bizarre antics going by releasing a video of himself making Adidas executives watch a porn video in the middle of a business meeting.

The rapper known as Ye has been facing major media scrutiny after a dizzying week of shocking statements, the culmination of which was him getting banned from social media after posting death threats toward Jewish people. West still has access to his YouTube channel though, because on Monday, he uploaded a 30 minute video called LAST WEEK which includes footage of his recent meeting with Adidas.

Ten minutes into the film, West is shown holding his phone up to the blurred-out faces of company officials and playing a video for them. One of the men is heard asking “Is this a porn movie?”

“Yeah,” West replied, which drew a sigh of “Jesus Christ” from one of the men. The video continues with West suggesting the voice of one of the executives sounds similar to one of the actors in the film, and he brought the phone up closer to the face of one of the men.

“Come on, man,” the guy says before moving West’s arm and phone away from his face.

The video cuts to later in the meeting where West points at one of the men and “I’m only going to work at Adidas if he’s the CEO.” The rapper goes on to suggest that he showed the porn flick to make a point of criticizing Adidas for how they’ve engaged with him on business in the past. This comes after West claimed that Adidas stole his ideas by producing knockoff sneakers from his clothing line.

“You guys have done wrong by the company, by the business, and by the partnership,” said West. “The whole concept of this video is that the guy had cheated. So then the girl is like, ‘Well, I’m going to do the thing that’s your worst nightmare.’ This is your worst nightmare.”

An affiliate of West’s continues by telling the executives “What you’re feeling right now is extreme discomfort, and that is exactly the point. Because when someone steals this man’s ideas, his creations, it’s like you’re stealing a child. These are all children of his mind, and you’ve kidnapped them.”

The video goes on to show West rambling through negotiations, declaring “I’m not talking to you guys. I’m not arguing about money with people broker than me. I’m not arguing about ideas with people with lesser ideas than me.” Then he walks out of the room.

Judging by the statements from West’s affiliate, the encounter happened the day after the rapper terminated his partnership with Gap last month. Since that day, Adidas said they’ve placed their business relationship with West under review in the midst of his public disparagement for the company.

The revelation of West’s…unusual business strategy follows the scandalous behavior and controversial statements that have dogged him in recent days. In about a week, West wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt to Paris Fashion Week, pushed conspiratorial claims in an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, and made several anti-semitic tropes even before he declared “I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

