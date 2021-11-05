Jimmy Kimmel Blasts Aaron Rodgers as a ‘Karen’ for Covid Vaccine Lies

Jimmy Kimmel went off on Aaron Rodgers for lying about receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, slamming him as a “Karen.”

“No one seems to know that he wasn’t vaccinated,” Kimmel said of Rodgers, who is currently quarantining with Covid-19. “He hasn’t been wearing a mask, even where it’s required, and at one point, he claimed he was ‘immunized,’ but looking back at when he said it, it should have been obvious that he was not.”

#ICYMI – AUGUST 27th “He didn’t say I was vaccinated. He said I’m immunized.” @michaelsmith told y’all Aaron Rodgers wasn’t vaccinated months ago that pic.twitter.com/IxTKrRhbAz — Brother From Another on Peacock TV (@HolleyandSmith) November 3, 2021

“Yeah, I’ve been immunized,” Rodgers replied to a reporter asking about his vaccination status in August. “You know there’s a lot of conversation around it … there are guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated and I think it’s a personal decision. I don’t judge those guys. There are guys that have been vaccinated that have contracted Covid. So, it’s an interesting issue that I think we’ll see playing out the entire season.”

Kimmel went on to explain that if Rodgers had been vaccinated, he would have had the opportunity to play in the Green Bay Packers game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, as unvaccinated players who test positive have to isolate for at least 10 days.”

“Aaron is a Karen, that’s the fact of the matter,” the host exclaimed on Thursday night. “Honestly, the only thing worse than not getting vaccinated when you’re in close contact with other people is letting them think you’re vaccinated when you’re not. It’s basically the COVID equivalent of ‘the condom fell off.’”

