Jimmy Kimmel went after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for giving a recent speech against sexual harassment despite being the subject of an ongoing federal sex trafficking probe.

Gaetz’s speech came during a debate over a House bill that would stop forced arbitration in sexual assault and harassment suits, meaning employees would no longer go through private arbiters to settle disputes.

The Republican congressman was one of 113 in his party to join Democrats in passing the bill, calling to censure predators and ensure employers do not avoid consequences.

“We’ve all heard about the fine print in this country,” Gaetz said. “No one reads the fine print, but the fine print shouldn’t be a reason that someone is more likely to have to endure sexual harassment in the workplace or, more likely, to evade consequence as a result of predatory behavior.”

“But what if the predator is inside the House … of Representatives?” Kimmel joked after playing a clip of Gaetz. “How great would it have been if Chris Hansen had walked in right at that moment and took him away?”

Hansen was the host and star of NBC’s To Catch a Predator, which focused on catching potential sex predators largely by using a sting operation.

Gaetz is currently being investigated by the FBI following reports that he had sex with a 17-year-old girl and unpaid for women to travel to have sex with him. CNN also reported that he has shown members of Congress pictures of naked women that he has slept with. Gaetz has denied the allegations.

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com