Jimmy Kimmel went after Andrew Giuliani — the son of Rudy Giuliani — over his bid for New York governor — mocking him for claiming he is “a politician out of the womb.”

In addition to telling the New York Post that he is running for governor because politics are in his “DNA,” Giuliani told Good Day New York that he is “sick and tired of seeing New Yorkers leaving to Florida, to Texas, [and] to Tennessee.”

Kimmel cracked that Giuliani “wants to stop New Yorkers from moving to Florida—like Donald Trump,” also mocking him for his “DNA” comment.

“Right, of course that also means this is in your DNA,” Kimmel said, flashing a picture of Rudy from a November 2020 press conference, during which black hair dye began to drip down his face.

The host also noted that Giuliani is a former professional golfer who often played golfed with Donald Trump while he worked in the former president’s administration.

Kimmel joked that his golfing chops are good news “because that way when he gets the lowest number of votes, he will think he won.”

The host also cracked that those who want to work on Giuliani’s campaign should just “call his dad’s butt sometime very soon,” referencing Rudy’s bad luck with technology.

The former mayor of New York, who has been called out for his general lack of understanding when it comes to technology, has butt dialed reporters and sent an accidental voicemail to the wrong senator.

