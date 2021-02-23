Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks ‘Señor Fraud’ Ted Cruz’s Post-Cancun Photo-Op: ‘Ted on Arrival’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jimmy Kimmel went after Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) for posting pictures of himself helping out Texans who were impacted by the storm — labeling the attempt to “mimic human behavior” as “Ted on arrival.”

Kimmel first showed his viewers pictures and videos of debris falling from the sky following the engine failure on United Airlines flight 328, which forced the pilot to fly the plane back to the airport to ensure everyone remained safe.

“Usually when someone’s been forced to return that quickly on a flight, it’s because they got busted going to Cancún while their constituents were freezing to death,” Kimmel cracked. “That story is only getting funnier.”

“So now Ted Cruz is doing damage control after his estúpido trip to Mexico,” he added. “He lent a helping hoof to those in need this weekend, and, of course, posted about it.”

Kimmel mocked the senator for attempting to help out Texans by passing out water bottles in what looked like an almost entirely empty parking lot.

“Like many of Ted Cruz’s attempts to mimic human behavior, this one was Ted on arrival,” he added before condemning Cruz for touching people after taking two international flights.

“Only Ted Cruz would think he can repair his image by touching a maskless constituent two days after getting off an international flight,” he quipped. “Señor Fraud also invited cameras to shoot him helping someone remove carpet from a house the suffered water damage.”

Kimmel later told his viewers of the mariachi band Texan Bryan Hlavinka hired to play outside of Cruz’s house.

The host then imagined the conversation between Cruz and his wife and daughters once they returned from the vacation he decided to leave early:

“How was the vacation? You have fun? I was in a parking lot pretending to pass out Dasani bottles,” he joked mimicking Cruz.

Watch above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]