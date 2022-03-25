Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks Ted Cruz for ‘Embarrassing’ Performance Throughout Judge Jackson’s Hearing: ‘He Even Outslimed Himself’

Jimmy Kimmel continued to drag Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) for his performance throughout Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearings this week, cracking that he “even outslimed himself.”

“On Tuesday, you know, he singled out this children’s book called Anti-Racist Baby for promoting critical race theory, which it actually doesn’t,” Kimmel said on Thursday night.

“He said the book teaches that babies are born racist, which it also doesn’t. And, as a result of Ted’s tirade, that book is now number one on Amazon — it’s the number one seller. It’s like the opposite of Oprah’s Book Club or something.”

The host then joked that following “Cruz’s little grandstand,” Amazon has also seen spikes in sales of “psoriasis medication, wart remover, nose hair trimmers, male Spanx, slug repellent, and mullet combs.”

After hitting at Cruz’s appearance, Kimmel went back to mocking the senator for his handling of Jackson’s hearing, narrowing in on something particularly “embarrassing.”

“If you’re wondering what Ted Cruz was really focused on during the hearings, somebody got a shot of him on his phone searching for his own name on Twitter,” Kimmel continued. “How embarrassing. And can you imagine being Ted Cruz and still wanting to know what people were saying about you online?”

This week alone, Cruz went viral for throwing a fit at a Montana airport after missing his flight, asking Jackson if he could identify as an “Asian man,” and, of course, his questioning on Anti-Racist Baby — which included a display of several large photos of pages from the book.

Watch above, via ABC.

