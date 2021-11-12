Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Trolls Lauren Boebert for Calling Him a ‘Sexist Pig’: ‘Hard to Believe This Person Exists’

Jimmy Kimmel tore into Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) after she called him a “sexist pig” in a recent tweet.

Boebert tweeted a short clip from one of Kimmel’s monologues last week, adding the caption, “Good morning. @JimmyKimmel is a sexist pig. Have a great day!”

The video first shows Boebert genuinely demanding that a “full investigation into just how many puppies were eaten alive on Fauci’s watch,” followed by a clip of Kimmel cracking, “Every time I see this woman speak, I expect it to turn into stepmother porn.”

After noting that his remarks about her were “obviously a joke,” Kimmel added, “Her videos are so much dumber than stepmother porn.”

“But some of these videos that she makes are so unbelievably over the top, it’s hard to believe this person exists,” the host continued. “They seem like sketches from Saturday Night Live.”

Just to prove how wild Boebert’s videos can be, Kimmel and his team set out to Hollywood Boulevard so they could show clips of Boebert to pedestrians in a game of “IRL or SNL?”

“We told them they were from Saturday Night Live last weekend and asked them if they thought SNL had been too mean,” Kimmel said, explaining the game. “Wouldn’t you know it, we found all sorts of people who thought her real videos were written comedy bits.”

Many of the pedestrians, unaware that these were real clips of Boebert, called the “parody” clips too mean, and insisted that SNL had gone “too far” or that the videos were “over the top.”

“It wasn’t comedy at all? Like she didn’t mean it as a comedy?” asked one pedestrian when Kimmel broke the news. “Oh, wow.”

Watch above, via ABC.

