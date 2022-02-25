Jimmy Kimmel Calls Trump a ‘Special Kind of Son of a B*tch’ for Praising Putin While ‘Bombs Were Falling’ on Ukraine

Jimmy Kimmel went after Donald Trump on Thursday for praising Vladimir Putin as Russia continued to invade Ukraine.

“You know, it’s hard to do a comedy show when there’s a war going on, but we are here while more than 6,000 miles away, women and children are fleeing Ukraine,” Kimmel said on Thursday night.

“Men aged 18 to 60 are required to stay and fight as Russian forces continue their unprovoked attack — an attack that has been received here in the United States, like, I don’t remember anything like this, in that some of us seem OK with it. You know, typically we would band together in a situation like this. We’d be united, but that was before the great divider chopped us in half.”

Kimmel was referring to Trump’s praise of Putin this week, which he kept going even after Russian military forces invaded Ukraine on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Trump called Putin a genius for his handling of Ukraine, adding, “And he’s gonna go in and be a peacekeeper.”

Trump went on to call Putin “very savvy,” adding that he knows the Russian president “very, very well” and that a Ukraine invasion would have never happened had he still been in office.

Trump’s praise did not end there, as the former president applauded Putin for taking over a “great piece of land with a lot of people,” during a speech given at Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday.

“While Vladimir Putin is being condemned by leaders and ambassadors from every democratic country around the world, Donald Trump, our former president, was complimenting him and, of course, himself, while bombs were falling on a country that did nothing to provoke an invasion,” Kimmel said of Trump’s remarks.

“While bombs were falling on a country that did nothing to provoke an invasion, Trump called in to Fox to say, ‘Never would’ve happened if I was in charge.’”

Trump joined Laura Ingraham this week to insist that if he were still president, Russia never would have invaded Ukraine.

“It takes a special kind of a son of a bitch to see innocent people fleeing their homes and think, ‘How can I make this about me?’” Kimmel said after airing the clip. “But nobody does that better than Donald Trump.”

Watch above, via ABC.

