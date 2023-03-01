Jimmy Kimmel Calls Tucker Carlson ‘Putin’s Favorite Little Nesting Doll’ After He Accused Kimmel of Using Foreign Gov. Talking Points

Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at Tucker Carlson after the Fox News host accused Kimmel of spewing foreign government talking points regarding Covid.

On the Tuesday edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel addressed the new report from the Department of Energy which found a lab leak could have set off the pandemic.

“The ding bats now see this as some kind of proof that they were right, that the virus came from a Chinese leak at a laboratory, which, by the way, it might have,” Kimmel said.

“The point is we didn’t know then. We still don’t know now. But what we did know is that Trump and his buddies blaming the Chinese resulted in a great deal of anti-Asian American sentiment and even violence in this country. And that’s why it was irresponsible for the president to call it the “China virus.” But Tucker Carlson apparently disagrees,” Kimmel said.

The ABC host played a segment from Carlson’s show which showcased a clip of Kimmel from 2020. In the clip, Kimmel joked that Trump would “blame the Spanish flu on Antonio Banderas.”

Tucker reacted to the clip, saying, “Imagine if you’re a comedian and all of a sudden your cue card has all kinds of talking points from politicians and foreign governments on it. Don’t read it. You degrade yourself and you become complicit in the greatest crime in history.”

“Isn’t that beautiful?” Kimmel commented on Tuesday night. “I mean, the idea that this man would accuse — that I would be accused of reading, talking points from foreign governments if it weren’t so brazen, it would almost be funny coming from this loathsome un-American Moscow mule.”

Kimmel played a heavily edited compilation of clips from Tucker’s show in which he appears to side with Russia, even saying in one clip, “Wait a second. Why is it disloyal to side with Russia, but loyal to side with Ukraine? What is this really about?”

“I should say for the record, I’m totally opposed to these sanctions and I don’t think that we should be at war with Russia. I think we should probably take the side of, of Russia,” Carlson said in another clip.

“There he is, Putin’s favorite little nesting doll, accusing me of taking orders from a foreign government,” Kimmel joked.

“You know, the reason they call him Tucker, is in a high school he liked to get naked and tuck his like Christmas ornaments and he would around in front of his grandparents and they started calling him Tucker. And that’s what my Chinese intelligence tells me,” Kimmel said.

Watch above via Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

