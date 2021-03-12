<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jimmy Kimmel marked one year of the Covid-19 pandemic by taking a look back at the “Year of Living Contagiously” in his “Coronaversary” special.

Kimmel began the episode by giving his audience — which is entirely made up of Jimmy Kimmel Live employees — the traditional gift for a one year anniversary: Paper. But in this case, Kimmel “figured toilet paper makes the most sense.”

“One year ago today, the World Health Organization officially declared the coronavirus to be a pandemic and we’ve been spraying our bananas with Windex ever since,” Kimmel said, later joking, “A year ago if somebody said ‘N95’ you’d think they were a Bingo caller. It meant nothing.”

The host went on to reminisce about being able to see and touch loved ones – joking that he has missed physical contact so much, he “applied for a job at Governor [Andrew] Cuomo’s office last month.”

“Remember when we were carefully disassembling our Instacart deliveries like a munitions expert in The Hurt Locker or something?” he continued. “Watch out, the Chipotle could explode!”

Kimmel’s “Coronaversary” special aired the same day as President Joe Biden’s first prime-time address, during which he raised the possibility of July 4 marking “independence from this virus.”

The late night host then recalled how previous officials addressed the virus, remembering Donald Trump’s prediction that “the risk is very very low.”

“That’s what they say about owning a casino and he bankrupted three of those,” Kimmel quipped. “I never get tired of seeing that. The whole time Captain Contagious was telling us it would go away. Forty times, he said this on TV alone. Unfortunately, saying ‘go away’ doesn’t work. It’s a virus. Not Eric.”

Kimmel later recognized and thanked “all the many healthcare heroes,” and “the heroic men and women who deliver food to our homes.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

