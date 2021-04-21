Jimmy Kimmel Fails to Ask Ellen DeGeneres About Allegations of ‘Toxic’ Behavior

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

One would think that Ellen DeGeneres’ first major interview since she was accused of running a “toxic” workplace would include some questions on the scandal, yet Jimmy Kimmel focused on asking about the “wacky-tobacky” on 4/20.

While Kimmel is the host of a comedy show who rarely conducts serious or tough interviews, Kimmel’s chat with DeGeneres on Tuesday night was particularly soft.

Instead of addressing the scandal, Kimmel asked DeGeneres to identify which pedestrian on Hollywood Boulevard was high in a friendly game of “Who’s High.” Kimmel also asked DeGeneres about her charity work helping endangered species.

The two joked around about the weirdest things they had done on their talk shows, Kimmel admitting to showing George Clooney and Hugh Laurie his penis on air. DeGeneres later closed out the interview by sharing a quirky yet concerning story about driving her wife Portia de Rossi to the hospital while stoned.

Although unmentioned by Kimmel, last summer, several former Ellen employees, and one current employee, detailed a “toxic” workplace environment filled with racism and forms of intimidation, which clashed with the show’s “be kind” mantra. One former producer even accused DeGeneres of being the most “toxic host” she had ever worked with.

The accusations prompted WarnerMedia to launch an investigation into the daytime show, which ultimately uncovered “deficiencies related to the show’s day-to-day management.” DeGeneres has since apologized to staff in a letter — lamenting that her show has taken a turn for the worse — and even addressed the allegations on air.

While DeGeneres had Kimmel on her side on Tuesday, the rest of the nation has not been so forgiving, as her show reportedly faced a steep decline in viewers this season — losing more than a million.

Watch above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]om