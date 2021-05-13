Jimmy Kimmel Goes After GOP For Ousting Liz Cheney: ‘I Thought These Guys Hated Cancel Culture’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jimmy Kimmel went after the Republican Party for ousting Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) as chair of the conference for condemning Donald Trump’s 2020 election lies.

“Republicans today in Washington voted to remove Liz Cheney from her spot as the third highest ranking member of the House,” he said on Wednesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I never thought I’d be pro-Cheney in any way, but it has happened.”

The host went on to explain that she was stripped of her leadership position just for telling the truth, adding that while she gave a passionate speech on the House floor Wednesday, none of her colleagues stuck around to see it.

“She said Republicans must speak the truth; the election was not stolen. So she had to go,” he added. “You know, you can’t have Republicans going around saying [Joe] Biden won the election — people might get the right idea.”

Kimmel reminded viewers that Cheney was one of very few Republicans who voted to impeach the former president, explaining that her stance on Trump prompted the vote to have her removed from her leadership position.

“I’m confused — I thought these guys hated cancel culture,” Kimmel cracked. “Aren’t they the ones who…?”

The host then mocked Trump for celebrating her ousting on his website, later questioning why the GOP is still so afraid of the former president when they’re the ones giving him all the power.

Watch above, via YouTube.

