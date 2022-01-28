Jimmy Kimmel Goes Off on ‘Typhoid Mary’ Sarah Palin for Dining At NYC Restaurant Days After Covid Diagnosis

Jimmy Kimmel went off on Sarah Palin after she was spotted dining at Elio’s restaurant on Manhattan’s Upper East Side just days after testing positive for Covid-19.

In photos obtained by Mediaite, Palin, who has boasted about being unvaccinated, can be seen dining in the restaurant’s outdoor area. The former governor of Alaska was seen eating indoors at the same establishment on Saturday despite New York City’s dining vaccine mandate.

“Sarah Palin—you remember her?—she has Covid for a second time now,” Kimmel said on Thursday night. “The unmasked singer is in New York City appearing in court. She has a defamation suit against The New York Times. Twelve years ago, she couldn’t name a newspaper—now she’s suing one.”

Kimmel went on to explain that while the trial was supposed to begin this week, it had to be pushed back due to Palin’s positive diagnosis — which she received on Monday.

“In New York, you’re supposed to isolate for five days after a positive test—but that’s now how Alaska’s top hockey mom does it,” the host cracked. “She plays by her own rules.”

The host then shared that after catching backlash for dining indoors without proof of vaccination, she went back to that very same restaurant — “with Covid and a guy who’s coughing.”

“There’s Typhoid Mary having some linguini or something,” Kimmel added, showing video of Palin dining at the eatery.

In response to Palin’s presence at the restaurant, a spokesperson reached out to Mediaite with a statement from Elio’s manager Luca Guaitolini.

“Tonight Sarah Palin returned to the restaurant to apologize for the fracas around her previous visit,” it read. “In accordance with the vaccine mandate and to protect our staff, we seated her outdoors. We are a restaurant open to the public, and we treat all civilians the same.”

Watch above, via ABC.

