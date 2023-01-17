Jimmy Kimmel Makes Fun of Prince Harry’s Intimate Revelation With Hilarious Poem: ‘Have You Heard of Sir Sigmund Freud?’

Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at Prince Harry through a poem inspired by one of the most revealing parts of his new memoir Spare.

On the Monday night edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he noted that the prince had broken the record for fastest-selling nonfiction book of all time.

Kimmel took a moment to highlight one particularly viral passage in the book which sees Harry telling the agonizing story of dealing with a frostbitten penis during Prince William’s wedding. Even detailing the use of Elizabeth Arden cream as a home remedy.

“The story of Prince Harold and his frozen yogurt slinger is so popular, they’re now releasing a version for kids,” Kimmel joked.

“I don’t know if you know about this. It’s a twist on the Princess and the Pee. It’s called the Prince and the Penis,” he added. “If the kids are still up, this would be a good time to gather them around the TV because I have the honor of sharing a first read of the new book.”

Kimmel began to read from the book.

“At the chilly North Pole, a silly young codger took a walk in the snow and froze his wee todger. The skin was discolored all purple and white. When Harry peered down ’twas a terrible fright,” Kimmel recited.

“Oh, mummmy, oh mummy. He cried with a scream, and from then on up high, she appeared with some cream. My poor little prince put this cream on your willy, it will lessen the ache and make it less chilly,” he continued.

“But mommy, did you not put this on your lips? ‘Oh, yes, my dear boy. And also my nips. But do not delay or your knob be destroyed.’ But mommy, have you heard about Sir Sigmund Freud?” Kimmel read.

Kimmel continued.

“Then he tucked it back in and back to her cloud. His mother went soaring and said this aloud ‘Should ever, you have icy chills on your hard-on just give it a rub with Elizabeth Arden!” he read.

“And everyone lived happily ever in a castle next to Oprah’s house,” Kimmel concluded.

Watch above via Jimmy Kimmel Live!

