Jimmy Kimmel Mocks ‘Sweaty Teddy’ Cruz’s Trump Photo: ‘Where They Seat You at a Wedding in Hell’

Jimmy Kimmel took a closer look at the recent picture Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) posted with Donald Trump — noting that the former president looked like he was ready to leave.

Cruz posted the photo of himself with Trump on Tuesday, writing, “He’s in great spirits! We spent the evening talking about working together to re-take the House & Senate in 2022.”

Cruz was roundly mocked on Twitter following the post, as many poked fun at the senator for backing a man who insulted his wife and father.

Kimmel joined in on the fun on Thursday, dissecting the picture, and determining that Trump didn’t really want to be there.

“Let’s look at this photograph a little more closely, cause, first of all, look at Trump’s body language,” said Kimmel. “He is so ready to go.”

The host then noted that Trump is halfway off of his chair — ready to escape whenever.

“Not a chance these two had dinner,” Kimmel said. “He gave Ted Cruz coffee and a glass of water and sent him to the Marriott down the street.”

The host then joked that the Mar-a-Lago table the two were seated at — “That’s where they seat you at a wedding in hell, with those two.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

