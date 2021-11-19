Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump After Biden’s Meeting With Mexican President: ‘Impossible! How’d he Get Through My Wall?’

On Thursday night, Jimmy Kimmel highlighted President Joe Biden‘s meeting with Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and President of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador, noting that the summit took a five-year hiatus during the Trump administration.

Biden hosted López Obrador and Trudeau at the White House on Thursday, focusing their discussion on trade, migration, climate change, and the coronavirus.

“We can meet all of the challenges if we just take the time to speak with one another,” Biden said to the leaders, adding, “We share an innate understanding that our diversity is an enormous strength, that we are best able to unleash our potential when we unleash the full range of our people’s talents.”

Kimmel noted that this meeting, which he called the “Three Amigos Summit,” was once a tradition, yet it hasn’t been held since 2016, cracking, “Guess why?”

The meetings took a pause while former President Donald Trump was in office, Biden bringing them back as part of his vow to strengthen United States alliances and engage with other countries.

“I wish I could have seen Trump’s face when he found out Biden met with the president of Mexico at the White House,” the host continued. “You know he was like: ‘Impossible! How’d he get through my wall? This doesn’t make any sense!’”

The host went on to celebrate that “we’re friendly with our neighbors again, adding, “It’s like America’s abusive ex-boyfriend moved out, and we’re finally getting invited back to the barbecues in the neighborhood.”

Watch above, via ABC.

