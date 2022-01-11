Jimmy Kimmel mocked vaccine skeptics with a fake “anti-vaxx Barbie” ad.

“There’s so much stuff … of these anti-vaxxers and the folks at Mattel are no dummies,” said Kimmel during Monday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live. “They made a mint over Christmas with a twist on what is probably America’s all-time favorite doll.”

“There’s a new doll in town and the fun is contagious,” said a narrator as two giggling girls are playing with the barbies. “It’s anti-vaxx Barbie. She’s strong. She’s independent. She doesn’t trust science.”

The girls echo anti-vaxxer talking points.

“Bill Gates is the antichrist,” said one girl with a barbie wearing a shirt that read “I call my own shots.”

“Vaccines have Satan’s blood,” said the other girl, holding another barbie.

“Barbie comes with a computer so she can do her own research,” said the narrator as the ad shows a barbie wearing a shirt that read “I am not your lab rat” sits in front of the computer.

“Says here Moderna turns your teeth Jewish,” said one of the girls, mocking what would be considered an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.

“Take your barbies everywhere,” said the narrator. “Shopping.”

The ad shows a couple of barbies interacting at a pretend grocery store where a masked Barbie employee tells the unmasked Barbie shopper, “I’m sorry, you can’t come in here without a mask.”

“I have a medical condition,” responded the other Barbie, parroting an excuse made by some anti-vaxxers, followed by knocking down her shopping cart and fighting the other Barbie.

The ad then mocks the conspiracy theory that taking the veterinary medicine Ivermectin. This is followed by four barbies, three of them masked, on a mock plane with one of them taped to a seat with her mouth taped.

“And the only mandate this Barbie cares about is with her proud boyfriend Ken,” said the narrator as the ad shows Ken in a shirt that read “Let’s Go Brandon,” which is euphemistic for “F**k Joe Biden.”

“Hi, Ken! Want to go throw eggs at nurses,” asked a Barbie.

“Sorry, Kate, can’t hear you. Alex Jones is talking about monoclonal antibodies,” said the guy holding Ken, referring to the far-right conspiratorial radio talk show host and Infowars owner.

“Anti-vaxx Barbie. Exclusively available in Florida and Kentucky,” said the narrator. “Barbie Dream Ventilator sold separately.”

Watch above, via ABC.

