Jimmy Kimmel Pillories Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Gazpacho Police’ Gaffe: ‘If You’ve Got Cold Soup You Better Watch It’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jimmy Kimmel brutally mocked Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for mistakenly saying that Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is using her “gazpacho police” to spy on members of Congress.

During a recent appearance on One America News, Greene claimed that Pelosi was using the Capitol Police to “illegally” target members of the House, adding:

They’re even checking into people that go to our events outside of outside of Washington. So everything is completely out of control. Not only do we have the D.C. jail, which is the D.C. gulag, but now we have Nancy Pelosi’s gazpacho police spying on members of Congress, spying on the legislative work that we do, spying on our staff, and spying on American citizens that want to come talk to their representatives.

The term Greene was looking for here was likely Gestapo and not gazpacho, as one refers to the official secret police of Nazi Germany and the other is a cold soup largely eaten in Spain and Portugal.

“That’s right! If you’ve got cold soup you better watch it, ’cause Nancy Pelosi’s coming for it!” Kimmel joked on Wednesday night after playing the clip. “These must be the Soup Nazis Seinfeld warned us about so many years [ago]. If the Gazpacho Police get ahold of you, they’ll throw you right in the goulash, so be very careful!”

Earlier that night, Kimmel went after the Republican National Committee for labeling the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol as “legitimate political discourse,” noting that even Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell condemned the claim.

“Welcome to the Resistance, Emperor Palpatine,” Kimmel cracked after playing a clip of McConnell calling that day “a violent insurrection.”

“Just to show you how far down the crazy hole we’ve gone, we’re now applauding Republicans who are willing to admit that what happened, happened.”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com