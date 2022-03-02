Jimmy Kimmel Predicts Brutal Reason Marco Rubio Refused to Take Covid Test for SOTU: He Would ‘Test Positive for Donald Trump’s Butt’

Jimmy Kimmel went after Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) for skipping President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address because he didn’t want to take the required Covid-19 test ahead of the speech.

Explaining himself to HuffPost reporter Igor Bobic, Rubio claimed that he simply did not have time to take a test ahead of the speech, adding that he only takes a test if he is feeling sick.

Kimmel was unimpressed by Rubio’s absence at Biden’s address, which the late-night host called a “tough speech,” noting that it’s unusual for members of Congress not to attend.

“Biden said that even though the country is divided, right now we all need to come together and agree that the Sex and the City reboot wasn’t anywhere near what we hoped it would be,” Kimmel said of the president’s address. “He probably could have saved time and tweeted that the state of the union is, ‘Malarkey AF.'”

The late-night host went on to crack that “The state of our union is as strong as Kim and Kanye right now,” before pointing to Rubio’s decision to skip Biden’s speech altogether.

“Not every lawmaker showed up to watch the speech, which is not the usual. One of those who opted out tonight was Florida Senator Marco Rubio,” Kimmel said, adding, “He said he only takes a test if he’s sick, which since you can have and spread Covid without symptoms, is an incredibly stupid thing to say. But in fairness, that is what Marco Rubio does. He is very on brand.”

Kimmel then asked his audience if they could guess the real reason Rubio refused to take a Covid-19 test, quipping, “If they swab his nose, it would probably test positive for Donald trump’s butt.”

“So with little Marco on the bench, there was an open booster seat at the Capitol tonight,” Kimmel concluded, mocking the senator’s height.

Watch above, via ABC.

