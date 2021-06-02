Jimmy Kimmel Roasts ‘General Lies-Enhower’ Michael Flynn for Endorsing a Military Coup in the US

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jimmy Kimmel went after Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn on Tuesday night — slamming him for endorsing a military coup in the United States.

While at a QAnon conference in Dallas this weekend, a man who introduced himself as “a simple Marine” asked Flynn “why what happened in Myanmar can’t happen here” — referring to a military-led coup that overturned the country’s democratically-elected government in February.

“No reason, I mean, it should happen here,” Flynn responded. “No reason. That’s right.”

In February 2021, the military seized control of the country, detaining President Win Myint and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and later installing military chief Min Aung Hlaing as Myanmar’s leader.

“Myanmar is a country in Southeast Asia – in February – the military seized control of the company – of the country – they refused to accept the results of the election there – so they organized a coup,” Kimmel said. “Thousands of protestors have been imprisoned. Hundreds have been killed. And General Lie-senhower up there – thinks we should do that here too.”

The Jimmy Kimmel Live host noted that Flynn later walked back his comments, writing, “Let me be very clear – there is no reason whatsoever for any coup in America, and I do not and have not at any time called for any action of that sort.”

“Except for – this weekend – when you did it on video. And the times you did it leading up to January 6th,” Kimmel added.

