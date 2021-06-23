<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jimmy Kimmel responded to reports that Donald Trump attempted to get the Department of Justice to investigate late-night comedy hosts, mocking “President Snowflake” for being a fan of the show.

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast’s Asawin Suebsaeng and Adam Rawnsley reported that Trump asked lawyers about “what the Federal Communications Commission, the court system, and—most confusingly to some Trump lieutenants—the Department of Justice could do to probe or mitigate SNL, Jimmy Kimmel, and other late-night comedy mischief-makers.”

Kimmel shared the news with his audience on Tuesday night, earning instant laughs and cheers.

“I’m glad you’re excited about it,” Kimmel cracked. “I don’t want him probing me. Can you imagine that? President Snowflake asked to send the authorities in to stop us from making fun of him.”

The host joked that the whole time he had been poking fun at the president, Trump was trying to send the Feds after him.

“And when he was told there was no legal case to be made—that you can’t stop comedians from making fun of you when you’re president, Trump asked, ‘Can something else be done about it?’” Kimmel added.

“He can’t take a joke,” continued the host. “He can make one. In fact, he’s made several: Eric, Ivanka, Don Jr. But he cannot take a joke.”

Trump responded to the report in a Tuesday statement, claiming, “The story that I asked the Department of Justice to go after ratings-challenged (without Trump!) Saturday Night Live, and other late-night Losers, is total Fake News.”

Yet, the former president also confirmed that he believes “100% one-sided shows should be considered an illegal campaign contribution from the Democrat Party.”

“What do you think? Do you think he said it or not?” Kimmel asked. “Of course he did! Anyway, thanks for watching, Mr. Former President. I’ll send you a hoodie if you like. You still a triple XL?”

