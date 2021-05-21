Jimmy Kimmel Slams ‘Freeloaders’ Avoiding the Vaccine: ‘You’re the Guy Who Brings Five Napkins to a Potluck’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jimmy Kimmel went after “vaccine avoiders,” on Thursday night — slamming them as “freeloaders” who want others to do the work for them.

Kimmel first tore into “maskhole” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for shredding up a warning from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), regarding Congress’ mask mandate.

Greene claimed that “you can’t discriminate against people simply because they won’t wear a mask,” prompting Kimmel to call her an “imbecile” and suggest she put her “brain in that shredder next.”

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host then took on anti-vaxxers, revealing there has been an increase in Google searches for “fake vaccination cards.”

“Searches for ‘fake Covid vaccine card’ are up more than 111 percent,” said Kimmel. “And you can buy them, which is so gross.”

Kimmel then suggested we call those avoiding the vaccine “freeloaders,” as they are taking advantage of those actually receiving the anecdote.

“The only reason you’re somewhat safe now is that other people got the shot,” Kimmel said. “You’re the person who heads for the bathroom when the check comes at the restaurant. You’re the lady who takes home the centerpieces from a wedding you weren’t invited to. You’re the guy who brings five napkins to a potluck dinner. That’s you.”

“You don’t think it’s you,” he continued. “But it’s you.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

