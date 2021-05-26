<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jimmy Kimmel kept his feud with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) going the night after their Twitter spat — likening him to castrated and regularly tortured Game of Thrones character Theon Greyjoy.

“We were attacked last night. We were hit with another devastating Ted Cruz Twitter strike,” the host joked, opening Tuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! “Once again I found myself in a squabble with the Senate’s least favorite senator, Ted Cruz. And once again, guess who started it?”

“Me, I guess I started it,” he admitted with a laugh.

On Monday night’s episode, Kimmel called Cruz “a moist, gelatinous tube worm whose elastic-band pants are filled with an inky discharge every time he speaks.”

But the insults were only launched after Cruz took to Twitter to praise a Russian military recruitment advertisement, while also suggesting that the United States armed forces are an “emasculated military.”

“Which I pointed out fairly, I thought, is funny coming from a guy who let Donald Trump use his testicles on the driving range,” Kimmel cracked. “I mean, look, he was Trump’s Theon Greyjoy.”

While Kimmel has had the last laugh so far, Cruz did strike a bit of a nerve during their online quarrel on Monday, as the senator reminded the late night host about their 2018 charity basketball game.

“Here’s a reminder, when we played one-on-one, I kicked his ass,” wrote Cruz. “He has to live with that…forever.”

Responding to Cruz’s tweets about the game, Kimmel admitted, He’s right. It’s true. I do have to live with that forever.”

“You have to live with being Ted Cruz forever,” added the host. “Which is so much worse.”

“After you won the game, do you remember what I did? I said, ‘Good game, thanks’ and I shook your disgusting hand. I didn’t complain that it was rigged,” Kimmel continued, taking a clear shot at Cruz’s support of Trump despite the former president’s baseless denial of the 2020 election results.

“I didn’t ask for a recount on the referee. I didn’t start a conspiracy theory about the basketball having a microchip in it. I accepted it. I brought shame on my family and I embraced it, as I always do. And, I mean, listen, it was a terrible day. I lost a basketball game to a man who ate one of his own boogers during a presidential debate.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

