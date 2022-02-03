Jimmy Kimmel went after former President Donald Trump for blaming the Jan. 6 insurrection on “everyone but himself.”

Kimmel pointed to Trump’s recent interview with Newsmax’s Rob Schmitt, in which he suggested House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was responsible for the attack on the Capitol.

“Our crazy ex-president is busy blaming everyone but himself for what happened Jan. 6. Last night, I mentioned he called for an investigation into why Mike Pence refused to overturn the election. Now, he’s trying to pin the riot on Nancy Pelosi,” Kimmel said on Wednesday night.

The host went on to blast the former president for claiming that he called for 10,000 troops to defend the Capitol from his own supporters — who marched to the building per his instruction — but Pelosi “didn’t want any soldiers.”

“Yeah, none of that’s true,” said Kimmel. “In fact, what was documented, according to Trump’s former defense secretary, was that he wanted troops not to protect the Capitol but to protect his supporters.”

According to Former Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller, Trump actually requested troops be sent to protect those protesting.

“Do whatever is necessary to protect demonstrators that were executing their constitutionally protected rights,” Trump reportedly told Miller.

Kimmel also slammed Trump for saying that one person, Ashli Babbitt, died during the insurrection.

“Four people died as a result of the riot on Jan. 6,” said Kimmel. “Another five Capitol police officers lost their lives in the days that followed. I know it’s hard to count on those little orange nubs you call fingers, but that’s not one death—that’s nine.”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com