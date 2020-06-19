<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jimmy Kimmel announced that he will be taking a summer break from his late-night show and will hand over hosting duties to a “cavalcade” of guest hosts starting on July 6.

“I’m taking the summer off to spend even more time with my family,” he said during Thursday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! “I’ve been doing this job for almost 18 years, I’ve done 3,130 shows. There’s nothing wrong. I’m healthy, my family’s healthy, I just need a couple of months off. While I’m gone, a cavalcade a very kind and capable people will be filming in with me.”

Matt Damon made a guest appearance during Kimmel’s announcement, reviving the duo’s long-lasting fake feud, and pretended he had been staying in a room at Kimmel’s house amid the pandemic.

The actor also mocked Kimmel for having a copy of Tori Spelling’s Storytelling before Kimmel’s wife was seen leaving the same room Damon had been staying in.

“Hey Molly, get your mask on! I’m on my way,” Damon yelled before telling Kimmel to, “have a great summer in ‘Lake whoever gives a f*ck where you’re going.'”

“I’m sorry you had to see that. I am going to get a divorce and we’ll be back with Pharrell Williams,” Kimmel joked.

The bit marks the latest episode in Kimmel and Damon’s feud, which has lasted for more than 10 years.

There will be a two-week hiatus before guests will begin to host on July 6. During his last break in 2017, Kimmel’s guest hosts included Will Arnett, Anthony Anderson, Kristen Bell, Shaquille O’Neal, Dave Grohl, and Jennifer Lawrence.

Watch above, via Youtube.

