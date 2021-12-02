Jimmy Kimmel went off on former President Donald Trump following news that he participated in the first 2020 Presidential Debate with then-candidate Joe Biden after testing positive for Covid-19.

News of Trump’s positive test was revealed in an upcoming book by former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, which The Guardian received an advanced copy of.

“Mark Meadows also writes that though he knew each candidate was required ‘to test negative for the virus within seventy-two hours of the start time … Nothing was going to stop [Trump] from going out there,'” reported The Guardian’s Martin Pengelly. “Trump, Meadows says in the book, returned a negative result from a different test shortly after the positive.”

After sharing the news, Kimmel went on to joke that when Meadows informed the former president he’d tested positive, “Trump replied, ‘Oh, shit, you gotta be fucking kidding me,’ which is what most of us said when he was elected president.”

“Sadly, testing positive for Covid was the only positive thing he did in four years as president,” the host cracked on Wednesday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“Fox should not have let him debate,” Kimmel added. “Joe Biden is 143 years old and debate moderator Chris Wallace is no spring chicken either. He said they were relying on the honor system. You might as well rely on the Dewey Decimal System. Have you met Donald Trump? Of course, Typhoid Harry wanted to debate anyway!”

The host went on to mock debate organizers for trusting the “guy who ran a fake university” to be honest about the results he received from a Covid-19 test.

“If you do the math on the COVID, it means Trump had it at that little soiree he threw for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, after which at least eight people who were there tested positive,” the host continued. “I wonder whose tiny hand they all shook at that party.”

But despite how insane it is that Trump may have knowingly exposed Biden, Gold Star families, and a Supreme Court justice with Covid-19 — Kimmel is not shocked by the news.

“The only thing shocking about any of this is that anyone would be shocked by it,” Kimmel said, adding, “This is a guy who didn’t even wear a condom with a porn star!”

Watch above, via ABC.

