Jimmy Kimmel TORCHES Fox for Having Rudy Giuliani on The Masked Singer: ‘Should Be Ashamed of Themselves’

Jimmy Kimmel went off on executives at Fox for having Rudy Giuliani on The Masked Singer, saying that they should be “ashamed of themselves.”

“Speaking of garbage, you know the show The Masked Singer? Ok, well, the new season doesn’t premiere until next month, but the identity of one of the singers has been revealed, and his name is: Rudy Giuliani,” Kimmel on Thursday, adding, “The guy who’s trying to destroy our country? He’s singing on a show!”

According to a report from Deadline, celebrity judges Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong stormed off the set in protest after Giuliani was unmasked as a contestant on the show.

“You know, the only gang who should be unmasking Rudy Giuliani is the gang from Scooby-Doo,” Kimmel quipped of the incident. “Let’s find out who the real traitor is!”

The host went on to question how Giuliani was allowed on the show, noting that “a lot of people at Fox had to sign off on this.”

“Not one of them was like, ‘Hey, maybe we shouldn’t have the guy who is under investigation for helping to plot an insurrection singing on our show’?” he exclaimed.

“Only Rudy Giuliani would try to overthrow the government, break wind loudly in court, sweat hair dye all over one press conference, have another one next to a dildo store, and then try to rehabilitate his image by singing ‘Shake Your Groove Thing’ dressed as a pineapple,” Kimmel continued.

Giuliani has been subpoenaed by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and who is currently being sued by Dominion and Smartmatic, as well as by election workers, for pushing baseless claims of election fraud.

“The Fox network should be ashamed of themselves. They should have another show after The Masked Singer that night called The Masked Executives,” Kimmel cracked. “All the Fox executives come out in costumes; the one who greenlit this idea takes off the mask and gets voted out of television forever.”

