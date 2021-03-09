Jimmy Kimmel Torches ‘Inbreeding’ Royals for Their Concern About the Color of Archie’s Skin

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jimmy Kimmel did not hold back while addressing Oprah Winfrey’s bombshell interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Kimmel first admitted that he was not planning to watch the special, but, “Then my wife put it on and I was like, ‘Wait, rewind that! What did he say? Prince Charles is an animal!’”

Kimmel later joked that the interview “will surely go down in history as the most shocking gender reveal party of all time,” later quipping, “If only there was a way these Oprah specials could vaccinate us too, it would be amazing.”

“Everyone thinks marrying a prince is like a fairy tale,” he continued. “Turns out, it’s not. Meghan Markle said that when she joined the royal family they took away her passport, driver’s license, and keys. ‘Welcome to the royal family. Please remove your belt and get ready for a cavity search.’”

Referencing Markle’s revelation that there were “conversations” regarding how dark her child’s skin would be, Kimmel went on to say that he believes her claims of being silenced while in the U.K.

“Imagine after centuries of inbreeding all of a sudden these people are concerned about the color of a baby’s skin,” he cracked.

“And by the way, they should hope that the kid looks more like Meghan than Harry,” added the host. “No offense, but I mean, Harry kind of looks like the guy who played Screech—may he rest in peace.”

Kimmel noted that Markle and Prince Harry largely attribute their move to racism, as — along with the royal family — British tabloids often printed disparaging and racially charged headlines.

When Prince Harry and Markle’s relationship went public, one Mail Online headline declared that “Harry’s girl is (almost) straight outta Compton.” The Daily Star also ran a story questioning whether Prince Harry would “marry into gangster royalty?”

“You know things are bad at Buckingham Palace if they came to America to get away from racism,” he joked. “That’s like trying to get some peace and quiet at Chuck E Cheese.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

