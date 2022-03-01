Jimmy Kimmel Torches QAnon for Bonkers Conspiracy Theory That He Was Arrested, Replaced With Double: ‘I Wish I Had Known I Was a Clone’

Jimmy Kimmel made a strange discovery this week: He may have been arrested and replaced by a clone.

Well, probably (definitely) not, but he has been put on the “Arrest and Execution List,” a compilation of celebrities and public figures that QAnon believers claim have been replaced by body doubles.

“This is a list of all the celebrities and world leaders who have supposedly been arrested and/or executed,” Kimmel explained on Monday night, throwing up an image of the list. “It’s a long list. There are a couple of hundred names on it, from Queen Elizabeth to Joe Biden to Meryl Streep. And it turns out, you can see here, my name is on there too.”

According to the list, Kimmel has been arrested and is “awaiting tribunal.”

“I don’t know what that — what a way to find out though,” Kimmel said of his own fate, noting that he appears on the list after Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who is, according to QAnon, “in Guantanamo.”

The list also claims that Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson and Oscar winner Jack Nicholson have been executed, despite the fact that Nicholson “still manages to get into a lot of Lakers games.”

“Now, you might be wondering, how is it possible that Jimmy Kimmel has been arrested and is awaiting tribunal when I see him standing right in front of me talking about this?” Kimmel continued.

The host then cited a Facebook post from a woman named Wendy, who claimed “Once arrests and executions of famous people are completed, these people have a double or clone. This was put in place to make people think they are still around.”

Kimmel called the plot a “hell of a plan,” joking, “They must have hatched this when I was born, because my clone and I are the same age.”

“I wish I had known I was a clone. I could be in Vegas right now enjoying myself,” he added. “Anyway, I’m not sure who I am—or where I am. Maybe we’re all inmates in a clone prison right now, but I want to thank Wendy for tipping me off.”

Watch above, via ABC.

