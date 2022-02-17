Jimmy Kimmel Trashes Trump’s New Social Media Site as a ‘Pretend Twitter’: ‘Build Him a Fake Oval Office, Tell Him He’s President Again’

Jimmy Kimmel trashed Donald Trump’s new social media website as a “pretend Twitter” on Wednesday night.

The host noted that while Trump is banned from Twitter, his son Donald Trump Jr. is still active on the platform and was able to share the former president’s first post on his site TRUTH Social.

“Donald Trump, you know, is not on Twitter—he’s banned from Twitter—but little Don Jr. is on Twitter, and yesterday, he gave his followers a sneak peek at daddy’s new social media project,” Kimmel said on Wednesday night, throwing up Trump Jr’s tweet.

Time for some Truth!!! pic.twitter.com/jvyteDb5gW — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 15, 2022

“Time for some Truth!!!” Trump Jr. wrote on Twitter alongside a screenshot of his father’s first TRUTH Social post.

Trump’s first post on the site read, “Get ready! Your favorite President will see you soon!” as the platform is currently still in beta.

Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter last year, the platform citing potential “risk of further incitement of violence” following the January 6th attack on the Capitol.

“In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action,” read Twitter’s statement. “Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open.”

The ban prompted Trump to build his own social media platform and later hire Devin Nunes as CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group — a position he got after stepping down from the House of Representatives.

“You may notice this new site looks almost exactly like Twitter. It took him who knows how many millions of dollars and a year to change a blue checkmark to a red checkmark,” Kimmel said. “Basically, they made Donald Trump a pretend Twitter to post on. See, that’s what we should be doing: Build him a fake Oval Office, tell him he’s president again, and everybody wins.”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com