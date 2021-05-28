Jimmy Kimmel Wrecks Trump for His Memorial Day Message: ‘He’s Just a Crazy Old Man Shouting at Pigeons’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jimmy Kimmel went after Donald Trump’s wild Memorial Day message, during which he praised the low gas prices under his presidency — completely ignoring the months-long lockdown last spring.

“With Memorial Day Weekend coming up, tomorrow people start driving in the biggest automobile days of the year,” read the statement. “I’m sorry to say the gasoline prices that you will be confronted with are far higher than they were just a short number of months ago where we had gasoline under $2 a gallon.”

While average gas prices were under $2 last year, and are currently around $3, Trump failed to account for the pandemic, which has taken a huge toll on the nation’s economy and forced the majority of Americans under some form of lockdown.

Naturally, Trump later requested that his supporters never lose track of how successful his time in the Oval Office was — causing Kimmel to mockingly quip, “‘When I was president, we spent money on porn stars, not gasoline!’”

“Remember as you’re watching the meter tick, and your dollars pile up, how great of a job Donald Trump did as President,” read the statement. “Soon Russia and the Middle East will be making a fortune on oil, and you will be saying how good it was to have me as your President.”

Trump went on to claim that the United States was “energy independent” while he was president, adding, “but we are energy independent no more. Shame, shame, shame. Other than that, have a great Memorial Day Weekend!”

“He’s just a crazy old man shouting at pigeons now,” Kimmel cracked. “He seems to have forgotten the reason gas prices were low was because we had no place to go, we had nowhere to drive. There was a terrible virus killing our grandparents.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

