Joe Rogan Calls The Vatican a ‘Country Filled with Pedophiles and Stolen Art’

Joe Rogan blasted the Vatican and the Catholic church during a recent episode of his podcast.

On the Wednesday edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, hosts of the hit podcast TRIGGERnometry, Francis Foster and Konstantin Kisin, joined the show to discuss the current state of culture.

The conversation immediately turned to outrage and how much of it, in Rogan’s eyes, was unbalanced.

“Even the outrage about things you should be outraged about, like Jeffrey Epstein, that outrage was balanced. Right? Sort of. Right? But what about the Catholic church?” Rogan asked.

“Like why isn’t everybody really freaking out about — I was just in Italy and one of the things that’s nuts is the Vatican is a country. It’s a country filled with pedophiles. It’s a country filled with pedophiles and stolen art. It’s a small, like hundred yard — Like what is it? A hundred acres, I think. Yeah. It’s a hundred acre rather, country inside of a city filled with pedophiles,” he continued.

“Yeah, absolutely,” agreed Foster.

“This is why I love America, man. Cause in the UK, we have libel laws. So if you say something like that and you then have to be able to prove it, otherwise you can get sued,” Kisin replied.

“Well, you can kind of prove that,” Rogan added.

“I mean I read the other day that — I think it was until five, six years ago, the age of consent in the Vatican City was 12 years old,” Foster said.

Referencing longtime producer Jamie Vernon, Kisin said, “Jamie’s gonna fact check you. I hope that’s not true.”

Reading off an unknown webpage, Rogan said, “Oh my God. The Vatican city’s equal age of consent being raised from 12 to 18, following the announcement of an overall — the Catholic church criminal code by Pope Francis.”

According to the Atlantic, the Zanardelli Code, issued in 1889, set the age of consent to 12 years old for Vatican City. The law was repealed in 2010 where the age of consent was changed to 18, where it is today.

“Francis is like the most progressive guy. Right? In terms of Popes,” he continued.

“I mean, that’s not really saying a lot. Do you know what I mean?” Foster said.

“The Benedict (XVI) guy, he was wanted in other countries for crimes against humanity. I mean like what he was doing was really evil. He was moving offenders to other places and one of them he moved a guy that went on to molest a hundred deaf kids!” Rogan said.

“I mean, this guy was already molesting and then they say, well, let’s just instead of trying him and removing him from the church. We will just move him to a place where people can’t hear here,” he continued.

“I mean, it’s amazing how people cover this stuff up,” Kisin said.

Listen above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com