Joe Rogan Calls Will Smith and Johnny Depp ‘A Little Crazy’

Joe Rogan reasoned that actors who have starred in “insanely good” movies, including Will Smith and Johnny Depp, have “got to be a little crazy.”

Rogan made the remark during a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, in which he and guest Tony Hinchcliffe discussed how playing emotional roles can impact actors in real life.

“To be one of those people, whether it’s Mel Gibson or any of these actor types, to be insanely good in a movie, you’ve got to be a little crazy,” Rogan said, noting that Gibson has received backlash for antisemitic and homophobic statements, as well as accusations of sexual misconduct.

Rogan and Hinchcliffe also pointed to Smith and Depp as actors who went “crazy” due to the pressures of their respective careers — also placing blame on their current or former spouses.

“He’s an amazing actor, right? He shows emotion in his film, it’s so real,” Rogan said of Smith. “The guy’s probably always on the verge of crying, it’s probably a mess.”

Rogan then faulted Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith for his purported struggles with mental health, claiming she “smiled” after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars.

“The whole thing was just, oh my God. Like, he’s under a spell, like he’s been captured by witchcraft,” he added. “He’s one of the biggest movie stars ever, and he lives in hell. He lives in hell.”

Rogan went on to highlight Depp, who has recently been in the spotlight due to his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

“Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial, like whoa, you feel you feel jealous that some people are movie stars?” Rogan said. “Yeah? You wanna know what they’re like behind the scenes? When there’s this one witch that convinces the super millionaire to not sign a prenup so that she can weasel all the money out of him.”

“Throws a fucking glass bottle, cuts his finger off, beats him up, and then goes to the press and tells everybody that Johnny beat her,” he continued.

Both Depp and Heard have alleged that the other abused them throughout their relationship.

Depp is currently suing Heard for $50 million, alleging that she defamed him in an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post in 2018. Heard later filed a countersuit accusing Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her via his lawsuit.

Both have alleged shocking abuse allegations while on the stand, with Depp claiming Heard cut his finger off with a broken vodka bottle, while Heard claimed Depp has both beaten and sexually assaulted her.

Depp had previously lost a libel case against the publisher of Britain’s The Sun in 2020, as the British High Court ruled that the claim Depp was a “wife-beater” was “substantially true.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com