Joe Rogan Loses No. 1 Ranking on Spotify to New Podcast ‘Batman Unburied’

The Joe Rogan Experience has lost its no. 1 ranking to a new Spotify original show, Batman Unburied.

The Joe Rogan Experience has held the top spot since December 2021 and was even named the most popular podcast on the platform in 2021.

The show was previously dethroned on Nov. 22, 2021 by the The Always Sunny Podcast which premiered earlier that wee.

The new number one podcast on Spotify, Batman Unburied, premiered on May 3 and has released only two episodes. The show covers a serial killer stalking the citizens of Gotham City while Batman is no where to be found.

Comic book writer David S. Goyer leads the show as its creator alongside production house, DC comics.

The limited podcast series stars Winston Duke as the voice of Batman, Hasan Minhaj voicing The Riddler, and Gina Rodriguez as the voice of Barbara Gordon.

