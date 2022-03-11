Joe Rogan Says 2009’s The Hangover Was Last Great Comedy Ever Made: ‘Wokeness Killed’ the Genre

Joe Rogan apparently thinks that 2009 film The Hangover was the last great comedy movie ever made.

During a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the podcast host lamented that “wokeness” has killed the comedy genre, claiming that a good comedy hasn’t been made in more than 10 years.

“What was the last really good comedy movie?” Rogan asked his guest Tom Papa. “It used to be you would be able to — There’s Something About Mary, Kingpin. You just snap ’em off. You knew what they were. It’s like wokeness killed the comedy movie in a lot of ways.”

Rogan suggested that the 2013 film This Is the End, starring James Franco, Jonah Hill, and Seth Rogan, was the last great comedy movie ever made.

“This might be the last of the Mohicans,” Rogan said of the movie.

Papa then suggested that Project X, the 2012 movie about a house party that gets out of control, was one of the last great comedies. The film earned a score of 28 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Is there a woke comedy movie? Is there even an attempt?” Rogan asked, “Is there even an attempt at a politically correct comedy movie? They just stopped making comedy movies.”

The comment prompted Papa to reason that one can still make a great comedy “without being rapey and homophobic.”

“But it’s not just that, it’s like all abhorrent behavior,” Rogan responded.

The two went on to brainstorm “the last great comedy movie,” eventually landing on 2009 hit The Hangover.

“Wooooow,” Rogan exclaimed. “They murdered the comedy movie.”

Blockbuster comedies, including irreverent films like Booksmart, the 21 Jump Street movies, and many of Adam McKay’s films, have obviously been made since 2009.

Watch above, via The Joe Rogan Experience.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com