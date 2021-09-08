John Mulaney Announces Girlfriend Olivia Munn is Pregnant, Jokes About His Intervention With Seth Meyers in First Interview Since Rehab

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

John Mulaney confirmed that he is expecting his first child with Olivia Munn on Tuesday’s Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Mulaney announced the news with his friend and former boss Seth Meyers during his first interview since he checked into rehab last December after relapsing on drugs and alcohol amid the pandemic.

“I’m gonna be a dad,” Mulaney nervously told Meyers, confirming speculation from several outlets that noted Munn was sporting a baggy sweatshirt and sweatpants in Los Angeles last week. “I’m… we’re both really, really happy.”

Mulaney shared the news while giving a rundown of his tumultuous year:

“I packed a lot into this,” he began. “Is it September now? I went to rehab in September [2020], I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife. Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia.”

Mulaney noted that Munn began dating him right out of recovery, cracking that they move is “what they call a reverse catch.”

“I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible who has dealt with the non-coked-up Bambi version of me and that’s been very incredible,” he added. “She’s kind of held my hand through that hell and we are having a baby together.”

The Big Mouth star also revealed that he ultimately checked into rehab after Meyers, members of the Late Night team, and other friends of Mulaney’s held an intervention for him.

“When I opened the door, I knew right away it was an intervention,” Mulaney said. “That’s how bad of a drug problem I had, that when I opened the door and saw people I went, ‘This is probably an intervention.’ You know the gambit: that I was going to dinner with a friend from college at their apartment, and you were the first person I saw as I walked through he doorway where I knew this was an intervention. So ‘I’m going to dinner with a friend from college, going to dinner with a friend from college, going to dinner with a friend from college, what’s Seth Meyers doing here? Fuck! Fuck!’”

“I needed to be the smartest person in the room even at the intervention,” he joked. “So I remember saying to all of you, ‘Before you all read your letter, I have a drug problem and I need help.’ Just to scoop you.”

Despite Mulaney’s initial reaction to the intervention — which he admitted he did drugs throughout — the comedian shared his love and gratitude for Meyers on Tuesday night, saying, “I’m so grateful to you and to everyone there for saving my life.”

“I love you, Seth. You know, you guys saved me from drugs. And Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself, and this early journey out of recovery,” he said. “And, yeah, I don’t have a joke for that. I’m really grateful to you, buddy. Thank you.”

Meyers shared that he is very happy for Mulaney, adding, “I’m very happy to be in your presence and this year, I was lucky to spend a lot of time with you, and it was a real roller coaster.”

“But I’m very happy you’re on the other side of it,” he added. “I am so happy for you and Olivia, this is very exciting news. I love you very much and I’m glad you’re doing well.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

