John Mulaney went after New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) for defending the recent arrest of a vendor selling mangos on the subway … while Adams was in the audience.

NYPD officers handcuffed a woman for selling fruit without a license in a Brooklyn subway station last month, prompting backlash from those questioning why law enforcement is targeting low-level offenses while the city’s major crime rate continues to rise.

Horrific treatment of Maria, a mother, immigrant entrepreneur & her *daughter* who filmed Earlier this week, Maria was arrested for selling mangoes & kiwis to customers she’s served for 10+ yrs Shame on our city for choosing cruelty, instead of supporting hardworking mothers pic.twitter.com/sjonO5FMjM — Street Vendor Project (@VendorPower) May 7, 2022

Adams defended the arrest at a press conference on Monday.

“Next day, it’s propane tanks being on the subway system,” he said. “The next day, it’s barbecuing on the subway system. You just can’t do that.”

Mulaney mocked the mayor’s comments while on stage at the Robin Hood benefit that night that the mayor attended.

“Mayor Adams, what are you talking about? What are you picturing? What is a subway barbecue, and why do you hate them so much?” Mulaney continued. “Were you dumped as a teen at a subway barbecue?”

Mulaney went on to roast the mayor for addressing “two problems and then a crazy one.”

“No guns, no crime, no barbecues on the subway!” Mulaney said. “Better schools, better transportation, no more volleyball games on the [Brooklyn-Queens Expressway]!”

The comedian then expressed his appreciation for Adams, joking, “I love Mayor Adams. He’s done so much good for the city that he’s thinking of moving here.”

