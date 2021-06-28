John Oliver and Rachel Dratch Peddle Their Bogus Church’s Fake Health Care to Unmask the Dangers of Faith-Based Schemes

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

John Oliver and Rachel Dratch pushed viewers of Sunday’s Last Week Tonight to sign up for their fake church’s fake health care to call out Florida for its insufficient regulations around faith-based schemes.

Oliver highlighted the dangers of Health Care Sharing Ministries (HCSM), non-profits that share both religious beliefs and medical bills, noting that they often exploit morality clauses to deny certain people coverage, including members of the LGBTQ+ community, smokers, and obese people.

“I do get the appeal of lower-cost health insurance. The problem is, this isn’t that, it’s not insurance at all and states need, at the very least, to pass laws to make sure that people know what they’re getting into with HCSMs and to force them to allocate funds properly,” Oliver said. “Some are going in the opposite direction, like Florida. In 2018, after intense lobbying, it loosened its restrictions on HCSMs, even going from requiring the participants to be members of the same religion to really require that they share a common set of ethical or religious beliefs.

“The bar to entry is so low,” he added. “Just about anyone can become an HCSM.”

Well, Oliver essentially did just that.

The host invited Dratch to revive a 2015 bit, in which they founded Our Lady Of Perpetual Exemption to expose laws that grant preachers the ability to say pretty much anything on television.

In 2015, the two dressed as a televangelist couple asking viewers to send them money and promising them a good fortune if they did.

On Sunday, they decided to push memberships to their own fake HCSM, JohnnyCare, which is part of their latest fake church, Our Lady of Perpetual Health.

The HCSM grants members three Band-Aids in a first aid kit for just $1.99, as long as they agree to share a set of “religious beliefs” before joining the fake ministry:

I believe in caring for one another (Galatians 6:2). I believe in not getting sick. I believe in not having a pre-existing condition. I believe that I shouldn’t be paying for health care for anyone who might be sitting on their couch eating Bonbons all day, every day. I believe it’s my right to direct my own health care, free from government restraints, dictates and oversight. I believe in JohnnyCare’s right not to pay for my financial or medical needs. I believe all my health care needs can be managed with a mini first-aid kit.

“We know that sometimes in life accidents happen, but if they happen more than three times it just stops being our problem,” Dratch said, explaining the limited Band-Aid supply.

“Let me be clear. When you sign up for a membership you’re not paying for your own first aid kit, you’re paying for someone else’s and they are paying for yours,” Oliver added, prompting Dratch to quip, “And that gives you freedom from insurance. And us from responsibility!”

“Whatever it is we’re going to reject it,” Oliver told viewers. No deductibles, no claims, and no contracts except for the one written on our hearts.”

Oliver went on to explain that if one were to receive medical care from a doctor and send the bill to the ministry, “we’re going to reject it.”

“From his lips to God’s bigger lips in the sky,” Dratch exclaimed.

Watch above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com