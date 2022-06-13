John Oliver Bashes Trump-Backed GOP Senate Candidate and ‘Third-Tier Bond Villain’ Blake Masters as ‘Outrageously Uncreatively Racist’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

John Oliver went after Donald Trump-backed Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters on Sunday’s Last Week Tonight.

“If you think his name alone makes him sound like a third-tier Bond villain, wait until you hear about his everything else, because Masters is a Peter Thiel-backed self-described ‘conservative nationalist,’ and since Trump’s endorsement things have started to surface about him,” said Oliver of the Senate candidate.

Oliver noted that since Trump’s endorsement, old interviews and comments of Masters have started to resurface, including audio from an April interview on The Jeff Oravits Show.

“We do have a gun violence problem in this country, and it’s gang violence. Right?” Masters said on April 11th. “It’s gangs, it’s people in Chicago, St. Louis, shooting each other. Very often, you know, Black people, frankly.”

After airing the clip, Oliver cracked that “blaming Black people for gun violence in America is outrageously uncreatively racist.

The host went on to call the comment “unsurprising,” noting Masters, “was called an ‘immigration patriot’ by the white nationalist website VDARE, which praised him saying he ‘checks all the right boxes.’

“He’s an immigration patriot who checks all the white-supremacist boxes just isn’t what you want to hear about a man running for office,” Oliver continued. “You don’t even want to hear it in a Sex and the City voiceover.”

Oliver later noted that Masters supports a national abortion ban and has implied that the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol was set up by the FBI.

“Then there is this interview in which he chooses the exact wrong answer to the softball question of: Who is a subversive thinker who’s underrated?” Oliver said.

The question was asked during an interview on the podcast Subversive with Alex Kaschuta, during which Masters said, “I’ll probably get in trouble for saying this. I’d say … how about Theodore Kaczynski? Probably not great to be talking about the Unabomber while campaigning.”

“Yeah — probably not!” Oliver said after airing the clip. “Also, I’m sorry, Theodore Kaczynski? What are you? His mom while he’s in trouble? ‘Theodore John Kaczynski, have you been sending mail bombs to airlines and universities around the country from a remote cabin in the Montana wilderness? You are so grounded, mister! Naughty Theodore!’”

Watch above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com