John Oliver Brutally Roasts Democrats for Election Losses, Highlights ‘Just How Much Voters Have Turned on Them’

John Oliver was finally able to comment on last week’s election this Sunday, brutally mocking Democrats for their tough losses.

“The house finally passed the big infrastructure bill. Abba released its first album in 40 years, so you know your parents are fucking tonight,” Oliver said, summarizing the week’s events at the top of Last Week Tonight. “And the Democrats had a rough time in Tuesday’s elections. They lost the governor’s race in Virginia and nearly lost the governorship of New Jersey.”

Oliver then went on to point to the toughest loss for Democrats last week, calling it the “clearest sign of just how much voters have turned on them.”

Edward Durr, a Republican truck driver, unseated 19-year New Jersey state Sen. Steve Sweeney (D), who has been the president of the legislative chamber since 2010.

Not only did Durr win the election, but he also did so while spending $153 on his entire campaign — most of the money going towards donuts.

“Okay, hold on. I know there is a lot to process there: from a surprise upset by a man with no political experience, to someone being called one of the most powerful Democrats in New Jersey while looking like daddy dinosaur from Dinosaurs,” Oliver cracked. “But what I didn’t need to be told is that the name of his vanquisher — this man — is ‘Ed Durr.’ Because when you look like this, the ‘Ed Durr’ is very much assumed. I see this image and I immediately know three things: he’s a white middle-aged guy. His style icon is Larry King. And his name is, unavoidably, Ed Durr.”

The host later revealed Durr’s vision for New Jersey, playing a clip of the New Jersey State Senator-elect sitting down with Fox News’ Rachel Campos-Duffy.

“Ed, what’s the first thing you’re going to do when you get to the capitol in Trenton?” she asked Durr last Wednesday.

“Uh, I really don’t know. That’s the key factor,” he responded. I don’t know what I don’t know, so I will learn what I need to know.”

Unsatisfied with Durr’s answer, Oliver noted several other responses that Durr could have offered to viewers the day after his election win:

“You could have said ‘I’m gonna lick every door handle’ or ‘get to the bottom of this Epstein thing’ or you could have just said, ‘Durr.’ Any of which would have been better than ‘I don’t know,’ Oliver said. “Also, what’s he wearing there? Black on red? He looks like he’s auditioning to be the newest member of My Chemical Romance. The only time that color combination is remotely acceptable is if you’re a middle school boy who wants his classmates to know that he is gonna buy a gun as soon as he’s old enough.”

The host then ended the segment on a more serious note, pointing out that Durr’s lack of experience is not the only “troubling” thing about his win.

“He’s compared Covid mandates to the Holocaust and tweeted that the prophet Muhammad was a pedophile and Islam is a false religion,” Oliver said. “All of which suddenly makes me a lot less concerned about the things Ed Durr doesn’t know, and way more concerned about the things he thinks he does.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

