John Oliver Fumes About Being Censored By British TV Over His Swipe at the Queen: ‘Pretty Sh*tty’

John Oliver is still confused why his joke about Queen Elizabeth II’s death was censored in the UK.

Earlier last week, Oliver discussed the monarch’s passing during HBO show, Last Week Tonight. As part of his monologue, Oliver observed the United Kingdom was still “reeling from the shocking death of a 96-year-old woman from natural causes.”

He said “the nicest thing the Queen of England ever did for anyone was die the week that woman became Prime Minister” — a reference to newly-elected British PM Liz Truss.

The British television network Sky, which airs Last Week Tonight in the U.K., evidently did not take a liking to the joke and censored it during their broadcast of the episode Sunday night.

Oliver sat down with Seth Myers on the Monday night edition of NBC’s Late Night With Seth Meyers and criticized the censorship.

All we said was that Britain is still mourning the shocking loss, right, of a 96 year old woman from natural causes. It’s not literally, not a joke, scientifically. That’s not a joke. That’s just a fact with a kind of dickish inflection. That’s all. And yet they cut it out. Which is pretty sh*tty because apparently all we’ve heard all week is the queen had an incredible sense of humor.

Oliver and Myers continued to joke about the Queen’s sense of humor and love of comedy.

